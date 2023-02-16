Ultra Market Cap Reaches $79.08 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $79.08 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,900.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00540330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00171388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003070 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2611993 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,105,159.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.