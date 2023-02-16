Union Investments & Development Ltd. Invests $237,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.1% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.99. 164,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

