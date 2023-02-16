UNIUM Price Hits $34.72 (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $100.99 million and $878.87 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $34.72 or 0.00142073 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.23046769 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $921.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

