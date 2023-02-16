Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 1.8 %

ULH opened at $31.55 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $66,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

