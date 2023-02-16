Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$160.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.66 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.15 EPS.

Upwork Trading Down 10.2 %

Upwork stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 2,373,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Institutional Trading of Upwork

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 966,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after acquiring an additional 387,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.