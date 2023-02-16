US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,273. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. US Foods has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

