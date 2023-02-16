VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.77.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
