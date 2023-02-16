VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

