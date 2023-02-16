VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.69% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

EVX stock opened at $147.96 on Thursday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average is $141.42.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

