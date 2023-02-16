VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Shares Down 0.2%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. 239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.