Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,330,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 860,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

