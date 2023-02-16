Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.45 and last traded at $58.50. 6,726,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 2,186,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGIT)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.