Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.45 and last traded at $58.50. 6,726,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 2,186,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 7,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 475,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469,995 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

