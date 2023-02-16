Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $178,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

