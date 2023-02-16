Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $89.86. 1,778,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.