Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.60 and last traded at $133.49. 40,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 21,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.021 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 321.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $262,000.

