Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.60 and last traded at $133.49. 40,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 21,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.82.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.021 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.
