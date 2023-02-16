Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 1,546,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $53.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.