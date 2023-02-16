Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $52.38 million and $2.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,936.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.17 or 0.00418296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00653704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00540504 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00173658 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,055,688 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

