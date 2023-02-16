Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 507,146 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $16,514,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 33.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 267,386 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.