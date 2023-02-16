VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,201.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1 %

VRSN stock opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 853,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,442,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in VeriSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in VeriSign by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

