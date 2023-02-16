Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $110.08 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 226,677 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 3.7% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Amphenol worth $110,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 50,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

