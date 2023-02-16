Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $159.69 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,792 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 5.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $159,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $8.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.11. 167,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,402. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.14.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.