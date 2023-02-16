Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Invests $88,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2,941.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 819,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,547,232. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

