Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Sells 39,688 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,688 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Align Technology worth $60,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

ALGN stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.32. The company had a trading volume of 75,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.93 and a 200 day moving average of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $523.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

