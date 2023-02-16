Veritaseum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,496.80 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $36.24 or 0.00147988 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $77.90 million and approximately $16,496.80 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00424381 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.45 or 0.28112424 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

