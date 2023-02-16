Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP owned 0.05% of Vertiv worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after buying an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after buying an additional 234,308 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

