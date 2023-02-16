Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Victoria Gold

In other news, Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total value of C$25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,038,215.02. In other Victoria Gold news, Director John Charles Mcconnell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.46, for a total transaction of C$25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,737 shares in the company, valued at C$6,038,215.02. Also, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.29, for a total value of C$207,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,671,819.43.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

