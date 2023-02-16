Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:V traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.56. 242,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,701,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

