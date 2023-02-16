Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.37) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.21) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.45).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 99.22 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 139.92 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,653.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.22.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.