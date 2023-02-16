Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Shares Down 2.8%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 84,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 95,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

