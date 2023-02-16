Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Shares Gap Up to $23.79

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $24.50. Vontier shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 249,348 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Vontier Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 337.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

