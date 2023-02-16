Voyager Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.83 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $151.74 million and approximately $70.83 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Voyager (VGX)?The Voyager Token is the native cryptocurrency of the Voyager cryptocurrency broker, which provides investors with secure access to cryptocurrencies with a solution that allows them to get the best price on their assets out of several cryptocurrency exchanges.The Voyager platform is built to serve both retail and institutional investors. IT was launched back in October 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including bigger names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.Through a smart order routing mechanism that connects to over a dozen cryptocurrency trading platforms and takes advantage of prices discrepancies, users can get the best price on their cryptoassets. In 2019 Voyager launched a mobile application for the service.What is VGX used for?The Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users within the company’s ecosystem. VGX also allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings and offers cashback rewards and other services. Part of this offering is associated with the Celsius Network partnership.Voyager offers users commission-free cryptocurrency trading in an easy-to-use platform.Who created Voyager Token (VGX)?The Voyager app was founded by a group of entrepreneurs with extensive experience in online brokerage services. The firm’s chief executive officer, Stephen Ehrlich, is a veteran in the brokerage and financial markets, specializing in developing trading platforms. Ehrlich helped found Lightspeed Financial.Voyager chairman and co-founder, Philip Eytan, started as a merger and acquisitions analyst at Morgan Stanley and was later a portfolio manager at Cerberus Capital, before co-founding digital healthcare startup Pager. Eytan is an early investor of Uber.Gaspard de Dreuzy is another one of the platform’s co-founders. He is an entrepreneur who started his career as an advisor to Warner Music, and in 2008 founded an online broker built in partnership with BNY Mellon called Kapitall. He also co-founded fintech startup Trade.it, which is backed by Peter Thiel.Oscar Salazar is also a co-founder and advisor to the Voyager platform. Salazar is well-known for his involvement in Uber, as he was its founder architect and chief technology officer. Salazar is also a co-founder and the CTO of Pager.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

