vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. State Street Corp grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

