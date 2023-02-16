W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $653.63.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $670.09. The company had a trading volume of 190,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $587.91 and a 200 day moving average of $567.73. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.