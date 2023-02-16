Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Cigna by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 316,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,822,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $298.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.52. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

