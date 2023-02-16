Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 211 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

