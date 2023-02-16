Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

