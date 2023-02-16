Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of NOC opened at $460.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $384.80 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.