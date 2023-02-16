Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.03 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average is $201.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

