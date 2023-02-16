Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 139 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $375.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $480.21. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.67.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

