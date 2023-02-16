Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 852 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.42. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

