Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and $5.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,087,382 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

