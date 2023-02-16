Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 5.9%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.92. 605,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 853,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,601.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after buying an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.