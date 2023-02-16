Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 5.9%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.92. 605,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 853,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Warby Parker Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,601.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after buying an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

