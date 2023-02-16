Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 5.9%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.92. 605,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 853,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRBY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Warby Parker Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 1,171,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after buying an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.