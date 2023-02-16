Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HCC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,565. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 105,251 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.