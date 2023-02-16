Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,004,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.46% of Waste Management worth $962,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 465,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

