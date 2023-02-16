Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.33.

WSO opened at $307.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $319.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 70.61%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

