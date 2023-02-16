WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $73.41 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00423189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,893.22 or 0.28031971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.