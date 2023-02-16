Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.
Weatherford International Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.70. 567,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.31 and a beta of 0.96.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
