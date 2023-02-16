Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.70. 567,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Weatherford International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 163,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Weatherford International by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Weatherford International by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 319,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.