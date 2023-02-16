Wedbush Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

