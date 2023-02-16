Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $262.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.78.
Lithia Motors Stock Down 8.2 %
LAD stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.41. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.