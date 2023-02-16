Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $262.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.78.

LAD stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.41. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

