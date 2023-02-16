Wells Fargo & Company Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $196.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $84,442,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after buying an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

