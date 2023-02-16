Wells Fargo & Company Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.
TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.
Twilio Stock Performance
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $196.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.