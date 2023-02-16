Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. Welltower also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 2.2 %

WELL stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. 1,184,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,109. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.